COMMUTER ALERT: Freeway shut down through Langley this morning

Acrash has halted westbound traffic near 208th Street, while eastbound traffic is crawling along.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the freeway if they’re travelling through Langley this morning.

What’s being reported as a “serious incident” has shut down all traffic moving westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of the 208th Street overpass.

And while traffic is moving eastbound, it is only inching along.

Details are not available yet about what caused the incident, but drivers are reporting that traffic is backed up westbound to about 264th Street in Aldergrove. Emergency crews are apparently detouring traffic off the highway at 232nd Street.

As for eastbound traffic, it is backed up past the 200th Street interchange, but still moving.

Alternate routes are best for the foreseeable future.

• Stay tuned for more as this story unfolds