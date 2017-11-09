UPDATE: Surrey pedestrian ticketed for jaywalking after hit on King George

The boulevard was shut down between 76th and 80th Avenue late Thursday afternoon

A pedestrian sustained “relatively minor” injuries and was ticketed for jaywalking after police shut down a section of King George Boulevard during the commute home late Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., emergency crews were called on-scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going northbound on King George Boulevard.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the pedestrian “is alleged to be at fault” and the driver cooperated with police. King George Boulevard was shut down between 76th and 80th Avenue as police investigated.

October saw 14 pedestrian-related traffic crashes in Surrey.

“In the past few years over 40 per cent of fatal collisions in Surrey have involved pedestrians,” Schumann said. “Across the Lower Mainland, on average, 33 pedestrians are killed and 1,700 injured in crashes every year.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey pedestrian killed had complained about feeling ‘invisible’ in crosswalk before

He said pedestrians are at greatest risk during inclement weather “and in the fall and winter, as daylight hours decrease.”

Schumann noted that according to Insurance Corporation of British Columbia stats, all year round most crashes involving pedestrians happen on Fridays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street,” he advises. “Do not assume a driver has seen you.”

— with file from Trevor Beggs




Watts campaign cooks up ‘Christmas in the Country’ dinner in Cloverdale
Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

