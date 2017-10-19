A collision on King George Boulevard this morning affected power in the area, but reportedly caused no injuries. (Contributed photo)

Collision on King George affects power

No injuries reported in South Surrey incident: police

A collision this morning in the 4100-block of King George Boulevard knocked out power in the area, but there were reportedly no injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, the incident occurred just before 7 a.m., when one vehicle hit a power pole, downing wires.

Police had few details on the vehicles involved or what caused the crash, however, one driver described it as a head-on collision between two sport utility vehicles. A photo from the scene shows a white van and a dark-coloured SUV off the road; as well, wires hanging loose.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said BC Hydro crews were on the scene.

According to information online, the power outage affected just a few customers in the area; it was restored just before 9:30 a.m.

