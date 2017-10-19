A collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey that had traffic backed up near the 32 Avenue interchange has been cleared.
The crash apparently occurred about a kilometre north of 32 Avenue.
More to come…
Incident about a kilometre north of 32 Avenue interchange
A collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey that had traffic backed up near the 32 Avenue interchange has been cleared.
The crash apparently occurred about a kilometre north of 32 Avenue.
More to come…
It happened near Adams Road Elementary
Parking was a concern in the Surrey community’s planning process decades ago
Kristina Ward, 20, is in need of daily medication and was last seen in downtown Langley
Residents fear property will be sold
Guildford resident Mike Barbillion is one of many “little guys” adversely affected