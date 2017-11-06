VIDEO: Cloverdale’s distressed properties to be demolished

Seven abandoned properties on 177B Street and 57A Avenue are starting to be demolished

This property on the corner of 177B Street and 58 Avenue is the first of seven distressed properties to be demolished. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Seven of Cloverdale’s unsightly properties have received demolition permits and are in the process of being destroyed.

The proprieties have been neglected for a few years, according to neighbours, and were purchased in July by Canada Nanyang Investment Holdings Ltd. to be developed.

Following the purchase, the properties continued to be neglected, prompting one neighbour to say the demolition permits couldn’t come soon enough.

Related: Cloverdale’s distressed properties still a problem for neighbours

The demolition permits were issued last week, and the first property was demolished on Monday afternoon.

One of Cloverdale’s 7 distressed properties being demolished on 177B pic.twitter.com/qGvYDwv4R2 — Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) November 6, 2017

According to Surrey’s community enforcement manager Martin Blais, the properties will be demolished one by one throughout the next week.



grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter