Cloverdale Recreation Centre to close for a month

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre, at 6188 176th Street, will be closed from Aug. 8 to Sept. 7 for scheduled maintenance to the facility’s floors as well as a deep cleaning of the entire building.

The Cloverdale Youth Park, the covered skatepark across the street from the rec centre, will remain open.

This is the first time that the Cloverdale Recreation Centre has closed to the public since it opened in 2011.

Summer camps will be relocated to neighbouring facilities and schools, and recreation pass holders can continue accessing programs and services at other City of Surrey recreation facilities, including:

For a full list of recreation facilities available in Surrey, visit surrey.ca.