Cloverdale mom fundraises for suicide prevention in memory of her son

Jake Hoffmann ended his life by suicide in August 2015, ten days before he turned 19

Eleven Canadians end their lives by suicide every day, and an estimated 210 make a suicide attempt, according to the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP).

Yesterday, on World Suicide Prevention Day, CASP asked Canadians to take a minute to reflect on those who are struggling, and those who have been impacted or bereaved by suicide, in order to raise awareness for suicide prevention in communities across the country.

Cloverdale’s Cathi Naples is working to do that on a local level in Surrey and Langley.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Naples is hosting a fundraiser for youth suicide prevention and sexual abuse awareness in memory of her son, Jake Hoffmann, who ended his life by suicide in August of 2015, ten days before he turned 19.

“This was preventable,” said Naples, who believes that a lack of resources for youth, coupled with “extremely long” wait lists for receiving care, contributes to a mental health crisis for youth in B.C.

According to CASP, as of 2009, suicide was the second leading cause of death among youth aged 15—34 years.

Naples wants to make that statistic a thing of the past. She started Jake’s Fund, a Dan’s Legacy memorial fund that donates money to counselling and support for local youth suffering abuse and trauma.

“Every $1,000 that I raise will help one youth receive four months of counselling and support,” said Naples.

To date, she has raised more than $20,000.

Her next fundraiser is a paint night and silent auction at Cascades Casino in Langley on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The $45 ticket price includes all painting supplies and instructions are provided.

The silent auction consists of items donated by local organizations and include WestJet tickets, tickets to BC Lions and Whitecaps games, and gift certificates for Richard Joseph Group restaurants, including The Henry and the Langley Townhall Public House.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Jake’s Fund.

“This would be a good way to come out and sponsor a good cause,” said Naples. “Not only for suicide prevention awareness but also sexual abuse awareness.”

For more information about the fundraiser, contact Cathi Naples at 604-763-8777 or visit www.paintnite.com to purchase tickets.