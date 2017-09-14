VIDEO: ‘Supernatural’ chase down Cloverdale side street

The Supernatural crew resets for another take. (Sam Anderson)

The streets of Cloverdale will be filled with the sights and sounds of the supernatural today, as the cast and crew of the hit American fantasy-horror TV series Supernatural films a scene in the downtown core.

The popular TV series follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt the things that goes bump in the night. The two brothers, played by actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, face off against supernatural creatures, from gods to monsters and everything in between.

In the video above, Jensen Ackles (as Dean Winchester) is seen chasing after an unknown character down a side street in Cloverdale.

Supernatural tech survey of Cloverdale – A Good Place to find things that are Supernatural! @CloverdaleNews @CityofSurrey pic.twitter.com/jEkdulv4wb — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) September 5, 2017

The series, which is filmed in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, will be filming on site today in downtown Cloverdale, just off of 176 Street and 58A Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show’s 13th season premieres on October 12 on the CW network.

This is the second major production to film in Cloverdale this year, after Love Finds Its Way, a Hallmark Christmas movie, brought the Christmas season to the downtown a little earlier than usual when it filmed on 176 Street in March.

No word yet on whether Supernatural’s iconic ’67 Chevy Impala will be cruising down Cloverdale’s main street, but the Reporter will keep an eye out.

The Supernatural film crew will be on site today (Sept. 14). (Sam Anderson)

The Supernatural film crew setting up to film in downtown Cloverdale. (Sam Anderson)