Dr. Steven Krieger was formerly a dentist at Clover Care Dental Clinic in Cloverdale. (Sam Anderson)

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Dr. Steven Krieger, formerly a dentist at Clover Care Dental Clinic, has admitted to providing substandard dental treatment and is facing fines and a year’s suspension from practice.

The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia (CDSBC) has been conducting an investigation for nearly a year, after a dozen lawsuits were levied against Krieger in 2016.

Former patients of Krieger alleged that his treatments caused harm and unnecessary pain.

Krieger voluntarily withdrew from his practice in November 2016 during the CDSBC investigation, and was scheduled to face a discipline hearing in mid November 2017. The hearing was cancelled after Krieger admitted to providing dental treatment that failed to meet standards.

In a report published on the CDSBC website, Krieger admits to providing “substandard” treatment and that he practised dentistry “incompetently.”

The CDSBC accepted his admission and approved his proposal for resolution.

Krieger must pay a fine of $10,000 and a further $4,000 to the CDSBC for investigation costs and he has been ordered not to practise dentisry for a year.

In order to return to practicing in the fall of 2018, he must complete the following remediation steps: a 16-day mentorship program that includes “basic dental anatomy, physiology and pathology”; board assessments of fundamental knowledge, and clinical examinations; and three, 10-day clinical mentorships in basic dentistry.

If Krieger successfully completes these steps, he may return to practice, with limitations. He must not treat more than five patients in a single day, his practice will be monitored by the CDSBC and he must “prominently” post a sign in his office that informs his patients that he is being monitored by CDSBC.

Krieger must complete all of these requirements by May 1, 2019, or he will lose his registration with the CDSBC.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1
Next story
Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Just Posted

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Couple faces 28 charges of sexual assault, sexual touching of a minor

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

Most Read