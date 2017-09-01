Cloverdale Athletic Park water park re-opens after month of delay

The water park revitalization project at Cloverdale Athletic Park is now open. Pictured is the construction site as it was in June 2017. (Sam Anderson)

The water park at Cloverdale Athletic Park is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 1.

The “Waterpark Revitalization” project is part of a larger improvement initiative at the park, including installing a new artificial turf field and practice area and constructing a new field house.

The water park project experienced delays, and the opening date was pushed back from Aug. 4 until Sept. 1.

The delays were due to the heavy spring rains that impacted the initial work on the site, pushing back the timeline for completion.

Spray parks and water playgrounds in Surrey are typically open from late May until the end of September.

The Cloverdale Athletic Park water park is located at 6410 168 Street.