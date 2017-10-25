City of White Rock approves new OCP, 12-storey highrise on Lower Johnston

Height, density reduced for development at Deals World site

White Rock council has given final reading and adoption to its revised Official Community Plan.

The document was approved without debate Monday night.

At the same meeting, council approved the contentious Solterra mixed-use highrise development for the Deals World site (at 1350 Johnston Rd.), after adjustments to the final plan that reduces both the height and density to bring it line with guidelines for the Lower Johnston area in the new OCP.

At the evening meeting, council gave third readings and final adoption to the two bylaws that enable the project – now 12 storeys instead of the 14 storeys presented at the Sept. 12 public hearing – to go forward.

Both votes were 5-2, with Couns. Helen Fathers and David Chesney opposed.

The changes to the Solterra plan – which also include reducing the density by the equivalent of the floorspace of two storeys of the highrise portion of the project, and dropping the number of units from 97 to 85 – were submitted to staff just prior to council’s Sept. 18 meeting.

Consideration of the project was delayed to this Monday as a result of the changes.

Reaction to the development voiced at the public hearing ranged from comments that it will revitalize Johnston Road to concerns from Kelly Breaks, owner of the Blue Frog Studios recording and concert venue – located immediately to the south of the site – that his business will be sandwiched between Solterra and the 12-storey Lady Alexandra mixed-use development proposed for 1310 Johnston Rd. (current site of the Leela Thai restaurant and several other businesses).

Highway 1 now open following a rock slide
Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

