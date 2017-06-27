City hall employees cost taxpayers more than $190M in 2016

SURREY — City of Surrey employees took home approximately $175.5 million in 2016, up from $162.5 million the year before.

In addition to that, another $13.6 million was paid in other taxable benefits, and more than $1.5 million was expensed by staff. Combined, that’s roughly $190.6 million, revealed a report before council Monday night.

Surrey’s City Manager Vincent Lalonde was the highest paid employee in 2016, making more than $323,000 (up from $294,100 the year prior), in addition to roughly $51,100 in other taxable benefits. He also expensed about $17,700.

Manager of Planning and Development Jean Lamontagne made just shy of $234,000 last year (up from $228,200 in 2015), as well as receiving roughly $18,600 in other taxable benefits. He expensed about $460.

Manager of Parks, Recreation and Culture Laurie Cavan’s base salary in 2016 was about $221,000 (up from $215,300 the year before) and she received more than $38,000 in other taxable benefits. She expensed just shy of $5,500.

Four other employees at city hall broke the $200,000 mark. They include Human Resources Manager Nicola Webb (who was paid about $213,400), Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis, (who received approximately $213,000), Manager of Engineering Fraser Smith (who made more than $234,200 last year) and Finance Manager Vivienne Wilke (who made more than $234,000 in 2016).

Investment and Intergovernmental Relations Manager Donna Jones’ 2016 salary was approximately $181,000 and Public Safety Manager Terry Waterhouse’s was about $176,500.

Nine employees broke the $160,000 salary mark and they include former Manager of Parks Owen Croy ($166,500), Engineering Operations Manager Robert Costanzo ($160,100), Land Development Manager Samuel Lau ($160,000), Civic Facilities Manager Donald S. Groves ($161,000), current Manager of Finance Suzanne Fillion (just shy of $170,000) and Manager of Building Mehran Nazeman ($162,800). Community Planning Manager Don Luymes, Manager of Area Planning and Develpment (North) Judith Robertson and Design and Construction Manager Scott Neuman also just broke $160,000.

Another 284 employees made more than $100,000.

Click here to see the full 2016 report.

Click here to see the full report from 2015.

amy.reid@ surreynowleader.com