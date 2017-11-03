Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

The woman who was accused of levelling death threats against former B.C. premier Christy Clark and Kelowna Mission MLA Steve Thomson has avoided further criminal prosecution.

Pavla Janeckova faced two charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for phone messages she left at the offices of the premier and Thomson during the run-up to the provincial election.

RELATED: KELOWNA WOMAN FACES CHARGES

Those charges were stayed Nov. 1 when Janeckova agreed to enter into a Peace Bond, according to Special Prosecutor Kris Pechet.

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months,” said Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel, BC Prosecution Service.

Conditions will restrict her access to Thomson and Clark and will restrain her from attending areas related to them.

“The Special Prosecutor concluded that this resolution was appropriate given Ms. Janeckova’s personal circumstances and was not contrary to the public interest,” said McLaughlin.

“The resolution was arrived at following consultation with the investigative agency, the subjects of the threats and counsel for Janeckova and had the support of all concerned.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks
Next story
Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Just Posted

TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers

WATCH: Last year’s ‘potty-training cows’ video highlighted by TED International

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Robert Keith Green shot and killed in Langley in October 2016

VIDEO: Single-lane traffic on Johnston Road in White Rock

Construction reduces traffic flow near major entrance to city

VIDEO: Snow angels and playful pets after snow falls in Surrey

Did you have fun in the snow? Send us your photos and videos.

North Delta couple set to release second children’s book

Amazing Airborne looks at West Coast flying animals from both whimsical, scientific points of view

South Surrey Nite of Champions gala raises $110,000 for KidSport

Baseball-themed event held Thursday evening at Hazelmere Golf Course

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Friday morning ceremony at Douglas Park included sign unveiling, Vimy sapling and plaque

‘A guitarist’s guitarist’ picks his way to Surrey for free clinic/concert

Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at music store in Whalley

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Most Read