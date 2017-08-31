Careless campfires continue in B.C.

Patrols to be stepped up during Labour Day weekend

Even after a summer of wildfires, evacuations and smoke, some campers continue to ignore a ban on campfires that remains in place across most of southern B.C.

In the past week, 37 tickets have been issued for prohibited or unattended fires, said Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Patrols are continuing of open camping areas and will be focused on the Labour Day weekend, when more people celebrate the end of summer in the outdoors.

Off-road vehicles are also banned across southern B.C. because of the fire risk from hot engines.

Bears attracted by garbage, fruit

Unsecured garbage and tree fruit continue to be a summer problem for the Conservation Officers, at the root of many of the 10,000 black bear calls to the service since April 1.

A Penticton business was fined $805 on Aug. 24 after failing to comply with an order to secure attractants. A second order was issued to the business and one black bear was shot and killed, Doyle said.