It happened in Newton. Police are investigating.

Police are investigating after a car ran into a building in Newton early Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Amy Reid)

NEWTON — Police are investigating after a red Honda Civic crashed into a building in Newton at about noon Tuesday.

The car struck the brick part of Surrey Upholstery, underneath the store’s window.

An employee told the Now-Leader that it sounded like “thunder” when the car hit.

It has since been towed away and the Surrey RCMP is trying to determine what caused the crash.

It happened at 8567 132nd St.

amy.reid@surreynowleader.com