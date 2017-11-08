File photo.

Police helicopter tracks down suspects in cab after car chase in Surrey

Polcie say three people were arrested after taking off from a traffic stop

SURREY — If you were travelling along 152nd Street in Surrey today, you might have wondered what at the commotion around 88th Avenue was about.

Surrey RCMP said they pulled over three people in a car earlier Wednesday at an unconfirmed location. The car ended up taking off from the traffic stop and drove throughout the city to evade police.

Police say the suspects eventually ditched their car and got into a taxi cab. A police helicopter tracked down the cab and the suspects were arrested after a short standoff with police at the 8700 block of 152nd Street.

Surrey RCMP have not released any information about the suspects at this time.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
