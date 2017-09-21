Canada’s highest court to hear appeal in Surrey Six case

Matters relate to allegations that four RCMP officers investigating engaged in inappropriate conduct

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal linked to the gang-related murders of six men, including two innocent bystanders, in a highrise in Surrey, in 2007.

The special prosecutor assigned to handle cases tied to the murders had requested leave to appeal a 2015 B.C. Supreme Court ruling and a decision this year from the B.C. Court of Appeal.

Court-imposed bans prohibit the release of details but the top court says the matters relate to allegations that four RCMP officers involved in the murder investigation engaged in inappropriate conduct while managing a protected witness.

A trial for the former officers on charges including breach of trust, obstruction of justice and fraud was supposed to begin in 2013 but has been delayed repeatedly.

