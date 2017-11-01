Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Immigration to Canada is set to increase over the next three years to 340,000 people a year by 2020 under the federal Liberal government’s new multi-year approach to admissions planning.

The immigration plan released Wednesday will see immigration levels climb from 300,000 people a year this year to 310,000 in 2018 and 330,000 in 2019.

The increases will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population — a figure that many have cited as necessary for the Canadian economy to remain competitive as it confronts the realities of an aging workforce and declining birth rate.

“Everyone has been of the opinion we need more workers, we need more skilled workers, we need more people to power our economy, address our real skills shortages, address our real labour market shortages and also address the regional nature of some of these requirements,” Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Wednesday.

“So we’ve listened.”

The switch to a longer term planning approach marks a major pivot for the federal government, which has for decades relied on setting annual targets each year.

Again, Hussen said, the change comes after listening to people who complained that the system doesn’t work properly as it is currently structured.

“Provinces, municipalities, service providers, employers, everyone in Canada has been saying we need multi-year — we can’t keep doing immigration on a one-year basis,” he said. ”We need long-term planning, we need predictability, we need stability and we need to plan ahead.”

The mix of immigration to Canada isn’t slated to change much from the current breakdown.

About 60 per cent of the newcomers will remain in the economic class, with the remainder in the family sponsorship or refugee programs, though all will increase over the three-year period.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January
Next story
Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Just Posted

13-year-old forgoes the candy, spends Halloween collecting for food bank

Emma Wright collected items for her local food bank instead of trick-or-treating

Boxing class for Parkinson’s in Surrey packs a punch

‘When you walk in here, you leave your disability at the door,’ says founder Frankie La Sasso

Surrey Halloween costumes: From ET to Cabbage Patch to a bucket of KFC chicken

Surrey residents sure got creative this Halloween, and had the photos to prove it

Worker injured in Surrey after contacting electrical lines

The victim suffered burns after his utility bucket contacted the 25KV lines

UPDATE: Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Police watchdog investigates after driver collides with police car

A man was taken to hospital after the incident near Burnaby’s Metrotown mall

Vancouver police issue warning after sexual assault in Yaletown

Investigators are looking to speak to a witness who may not have realized an attack took place

Surrey RCMP not confirming or denying investigation in sex assault allegation

Media reported allegation girl, 13, was sexually assaulted at Newton Wave Pool on Friday afternoon.

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Most Read