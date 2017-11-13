‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

An interim report released at a Calgary pain management conference suggests the best way to cut down on opioid addiction is to not prescribe it in the first place.

Michael Heitshu of the Coalition for Safe and Effective Pain Management says a lack of affordable alternatives for painkillers in Canada is partly behind over-reliance on opioids and rising addiction rates.

He says many symptoms that lead to opioid prescriptions could be treated with other measures such as psychological treatments, physiotherapy, chiropractic care and occupational therapy.

Heitshu says it’s time for doctors to put down their prescription pads when it comes to opioids except as a last resort.

The study recommends provincial and federal governments consider adding alternative medicine to coverage under public health care.

A final report from the coalition is expected next year.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Conservatives choose Findlay for South Surrey-White Rock run

Just Posted

Conservatives choose Findlay for South Surrey-White Rock run

Byelection to take place Dec. 11

Learn how to start a community garden at Surrey workshop

Free event set for Nov. 18 in Newton

Young South Surrey golfer named Junior All-American

Susan Xiao to be honoured in Florida

New Cloverdale catchment boundaries when Salish Secondary opens

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s french immersion program will be moved to the new Salish school

Gift to Chilliwack veteran brings tear to his eye

Young sisters give handmade gift to veteran, along with donation for the poppy fund

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Langley and Abbotsford first responders part of Homeland Security mock disaster event

The fifth Canada-United States Enhanced Resiliency Experiment takes place this week.

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

5 to start your day

Sikhs come out in droves to give blood, wind, rain and snow for B.C.’s south coast and more

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

Most Read