Canada 150 awards to recognize ‘outstanding citizens’ in Cloverdale, Langley

Cloverdale and Langley City residents now have the opportunity to recognize people that work to make their community a better place to live.
Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag launched the “Canada 150 Community Awards” yesterday, with the purpose of recognizing those who have contributed “outstanding service to country and community,” according to a press release.
“Canada 150 is [a] year to reflect on our rich history and the achievements of Canadians since Confederation,” said Aldag in a statement.
“These awards are intended to recognize individuals from the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City who have made contributions to our community – and our country – regardless of age, gender [or] background.”
Community members are invited to nominate a resident of Cloverdale-Langley City who has “made an outstanding contribution” to any of the following:
- community leadership
- entrepreneurialism
- environmental leadership
- support for indigenous reconciliation
- promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion
- seniors or youth advocacy and engagement
- volunteerism
Nominees must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents of the Cloverdale-Langley City constituency.
Nominations are open until October 15 and awards will be presented on November 16.
For more information, or to submit a nomination, visit johnaldagmp.ca/canada150awards.