Canada 150 awards to recognize ‘outstanding citizens’ in Cloverdale, Langley

Cloverdale and Langley City residents now have the opportunity to recognize people that work to make their community a better place to live.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag launched the “Canada 150 Community Awards” yesterday, with the purpose of recognizing those who have contributed “outstanding service to country and community,” according to a press release.

“Canada 150 is [a] year to reflect on our rich history and the achievements of Canadians since Confederation,” said Aldag in a statement.

“These awards are intended to recognize individuals from the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City who have made contributions to our community – and our country – regardless of age, gender [or] background.”

Community members are invited to nominate a resident of Cloverdale-Langley City who has “made an outstanding contribution” to any of the following:

community leadership

entrepreneurialism

environmental leadership

support for indigenous reconciliation

promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion

seniors or youth advocacy and engagement

volunteerism

Nominees must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents of the Cloverdale-Langley City constituency.

Nominations are open until October 15 and awards will be presented on November 16.

For more information, or to submit a nomination, visit johnaldagmp.ca/canada150awards.