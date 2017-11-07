(Google Maps screenshot)

UPDATE: Burnsview Secondary students returning after reported gas leak

The issue has been resolved and evacuated students are back at school

Burnsview Secondary students are returning back to the school after a reported gas leak earlier today.

A call came in to the Delta police department at 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 about a gas leak at the North Delta high school.

Members of the police department, the Delta Fire Department and Fortis BC were called in to assess the situation.

According to Fortis B.C., the reported gas leak was actually a gas odour issue, where delayed ignition from one the rooftop ventilation units which caused the odour. The Delta police department said the issue was resolved just before noon.

Fortis BC said the school board will be conducting the necessary repairs on the unit.

Students were moved to the reception area at Chalmers Elementary. Police say no students were harmed during the incident.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the gas odour issue as a gas leak. This error has now been corrected.

