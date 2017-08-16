Brush fire breaks out in Surrey’s Green Timbers

Surrey fire crews spent over an hour dousing what is likely a human-caused fire in Green Timbers Urban Forest on Tuesday night.

According to assistant Chief Brian Woznikoski, two units arrived at the northwest corner of the forest at about 7 p.m. to find a 40 ft. by 40 ft. area burning.

“It appeared there was some mulch and bark that was burning,” Woznikoski said. “The problem with these types of fires is that they get deep seated… but because it’s a small fire we were able to use foaming agent so it seeps into the ground and acts like a deterrent.”

There was no cause determined but Woznikoski said “it was obvious that there was no lighting strike so it would be caused by humans.”