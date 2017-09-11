Brookwood hearing returns Tuesday

Another public hearing will be held on the revised community plan.

Mayor Jack Froese called for reconsideration of the Brookwood OCP after it was defeated in July. (Langley Advance files.)

Brookswood’s future is back on the agenda this week in Langley Township.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 a special public hearing will be held on a new and revised Brookswood-Fernridge official community plan (OCP).

A highly controversial plan that would have seen greater density in the Fernridge area was defeated back in 2014, after opponents of the plan packed several council meetings, gathered signatures, and even held protest marches.

Council restarted the process and gathered input from the public for almost two years before bringing back a revised version – though it would also increase density in Fernridge.

The council defeated the new plan 5-4 on July 11, after a series of amendments, several of which cut back on density.

Mayor Jack Froese called for a reconsideration of the vote, and this time council agreed to take one more try at the process, but only with another public hearing. That hearing was scheduled for this Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the George Preston Recreation Centre, from 6 to 11 p.m.

A vote on the OCP will then be held at a future council meeting. Council cannot vote on the same night it hosts a public hearing.

Development has already begun in Fernridge. After the failure of the 2014 OCP, some landowners began developing properties under the old rules, formulated in 1987. That allows development of mostly single family housing, on 7,000 square foot lots.