An SUV sits flipped after a crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue early Tuesday morning in Surrey. (Photo: Amy Reid)

UPDATE: SUV flips in crash on Surrey’s Highway 10

Traffic blocked westbound on highway and on 168th Street from 57A Avenue to Highway 10

SURREY — A dramatic crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue has traffic blocked westbound.

A witness at the scene tells the Now-Leader it happened around 8:20 a.m. and that a white car caught fire.

“And an SUV was upside down. It looked crushed,” they added.

Traffic is backed up in both directions. No traffic is getting through westbound as Highway 10 is blocked in that direction.

At 9:15 a.m., 168th Street was also blocked from 57A Avenue to Highway 10.

No word of any injuries yet.

More to come.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
