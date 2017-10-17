UPDATE: SUV flips in crash on Surrey’s Highway 10

Traffic blocked westbound on highway and on 168th Street from 57A Avenue to Highway 10

An SUV sits flipped after a crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue early Tuesday morning in Surrey. (Photo: Amy Reid)

SURREY — A dramatic crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue has traffic blocked westbound.

A witness at the scene tells the Now-Leader it happened around 8:20 a.m. and that a white car caught fire.

“And an SUV was upside down. It looked crushed,” they added.

Vehicle flipped on highway 10 at 168 St. Expect significant delays. #SurreyBC e pic.twitter.com/ORisKdMQgL — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) October 17, 2017

Traffic is backed up in both directions. No traffic is getting through westbound as Highway 10 is blocked in that direction.

At 9:15 a.m., 168th Street was also blocked from 57A Avenue to Highway 10.

No word of any injuries yet.

More to come.



