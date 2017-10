Police say crash at 176th Street and 88th Avenue this morning involved three cars

Scene of traffic collision at 176th Street and 88th Avenue. (Photo: Submitted).

SURREY — Emergency crews are at the scene of a large traffic crash at the intersection of 176th Street and 88th Avenue in Cloverdale at 8:15 this morning.

Police say it involved three cars. Two collided, and a third was struck. A woman was injured and taken to hospital and a child was also taken to hospital, police said, as a precaution.

More to come.



