Police on scene this morning at home on 270B Street and 29 Avenue, no injuries reported

Police are in Aldergrove this morning, responding to a report of shots fired.

They have cordoned off a house near 270B Street and 29 Avenue. Forensic identification officers are on scene.

Police appeared to be removing a single bullet from a nearby home. Other officers are also canvassing the area.

“We are on scene for a report of shots fired, (and) we have no injuries sustained to anyone in that investigation,” said Langley RCMP Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill.

Police at scene of reported shooting in Aldergrove. More to come. #langley langleytimes.com A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper 📰 (@langleytimes) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

More to come.