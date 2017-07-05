BREAKING: ‘Lock out’ for Surrey’s Clayton Heights Secondary summer school due to police incident

Mom picking up son from summer school says students are stuck inside

CLOVERDALE — There is a police incident at or near Clayton Heights Secondary.

Mom Katie Grant went to pick up her 14-year-old son from his first day of summer school at 10:45 a.m., and was told they’re not letting kids out.

Police have asked that media not post photographs or reveal information about police tactics while the incident, in the 7000-block of 191st Street, is ongoing.

Surrey School District spokesman Doug Strachan said police asked the school to be put in “lockout” and said it appears to be related to a police incident in the neighbourhood.

Police say they have closed 191st Street north of 70th Avenue to the 7100 block.

More to come.