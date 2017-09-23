Image of fire from video posted to Youtube by user Coouge.

BREAKING: Hockey shop on fire near Surrey Central SkyTrain

Fire crews are on scene of a building fire burning across the street from Surrey Central SkyTrain station this morning.

Smoke is pouring from The Hockey Shop, located in the former A&B Sound store, at 10280 City Parkway.

The SkyTrain station will be closed until further notice. Trains are running, but not stopping at Surrey Central.

All buses that usually service the station will be re-routed to King George Station.

The hockey store is advertised as “Western Canada’s largest hockey-specific retail store.”

More to come.

