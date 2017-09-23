BREAKING: Hockey shop on fire near Surrey Central SkyTrain

The SkyTrain station will be closed until further notice.

Fire crews are on scene of a building fire burning across the street from Surrey Central SkyTrain station this morning.

Smoke is pouring from The Hockey Shop, located in the former A&B Sound store, at 10280 City Parkway.

The SkyTrain station will be closed until further notice. Trains are running, but not stopping at Surrey Central.

All buses that usually service the station will be re-routed to King George Station.

The hockey store is advertised as “Western Canada’s largest hockey-specific retail store.”

ATTENTION CUSTOMERS: Due to a fire at the shop, we are closed today & until further notice. — The Hockey Shop (@thehockeyshopbc) September 23, 2017

