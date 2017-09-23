VIDEO: Police on scene of shooting in South Surrey

Mounties have cordoned off an area of 30 Avenue and 148 Street

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting near the corner of 148 Street and 30 Avenue.

Police at the scene cordoned off 30 Avenue between 148 Street and 147A Street shortly after 7 p.m. Shortly after, close to a dozen police officers were closely investigating a home on the north side of 30 Avenue.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and Mounties believe no one was home, but bullet casings were seen lying in the middle of the street.

.@SurreyRCMP have cones up surrounding bullet casings in the middle of 30 Avenue. No one hurt in shooting + police now talking to homeowners pic.twitter.com/mzuODWoYz8 — Kat (@katslepian) September 24, 2017

While RCMP will be at the home all night, 30 Avenue is expected to open up within a couple hours.

Close to a dozen @SurreyRCMP cruisers on scene at a cordoned off area of 30 Ave at the corner of 148 St. Passers-by think it was shooting pic.twitter.com/Zw2qNAAGW3 — Kat (@katslepian) September 24, 2017

