BREAKING: Gustafsen wildfire now at 3,200 hectares

Evacuation remain in effect for 103 Mile, 108 Mile, 105 Mile and the western part of Lac la Hache

The Gustafsen fire is now estimated at 3,200 hectares in size and remains zero per cent contained.

Earlier estimates from the wildfire service had put the fire at 1,800 hectares.

This fire is expected to grow substantially in the next hours and the amount of growth is dependent on weather and wind conditions, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution on the roads and to stay away from the fire area, in the interest of both public and worker safety, as structures have been lost in the South Cariboo.

Highway 97 has reopened north of 100 Mile House through to Lac la Hache and Williams Lake, according to Drive BC.

Police have asked vehicles to avoid pulling over along the highway through 103 Mile to 108 Mile. Roadblocks remain in place for roads into the evacuated communities.

An update from the Cariboo Regional District is expected shortly.