Police taped off part of Bakerview Park Tuesday night, following the discovery of a body.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed police were at the scene from 8 p.m.

One woman who said she was driving in the area around 10:30 p.m. told Peace Arch News police had the southeast corner of the park cordoned off, and that two police SUVs and several officers could be seen.

More to come…