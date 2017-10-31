Blast rocks Willoughby

Police respond to reports of mysterious explosion

It wasn’t fireworks.

A mysterious blast that rocked the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley Township early Tuesday morning was the result of an exploding propane tank, Langley RCMP said.

Around 12:05 a.m. there were multiple reports about the sound of a blast in the area of 203 Street and 62 Avenue that shook buildings and woke up residents.

Comments on social media said the sound could be heard as far away as Milner Heights and Clayton.

Police responded and carried out a search of the area and traced the sound to a propane tank that had detonated in a homeless encampment.

No injured persons were discovered, and no arrests were made.


