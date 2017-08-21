Bear breaks into B.C. home, gets punched in the nose

An overly aggressive black bear hits up Sunshine Coast home not once, but twice

A bear trying to break into a Sunshine Coast family’s home got a face full of fist on Sunday evening.

Elery Froude and her two sons, Camden and Ivany, were at home in Gibsons around 5:30 p.m. when Ivany spotted a 250-lb. black bear walking through their door.

Froude locked herself and the kids in their bedroom as the bear roamed throughout the house, drooling all over the dining room table.

A family friend frantically yelled, banged pots and shook chairs at the bear before closing a sliding-glass door on it and punching it in the nose.

RCMP arrived as the animal began to paw at the door. Police scared it into the bushes by throwing water bottles at it and blasting their air horns.

That wasn’t all. The bear returned later on and tried to open the garage door before chasing a man down the street.

The animal was eventually determined to be dangerous and put down by conservation officers.

