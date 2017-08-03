BC Liberals announce shadow cabinet

Some former ministers shuffled to new portfolios as Liberals line up their critics

The BC Liberal party has released its lineup of critics against Premier John Horgan and the NDP-Green alliance.

Interim Opposition Leader Rich Coleman sent out the list on Thursday, less than one week after former premier Christy Clark announced she’d be stepping down.

A few former ministers have been shuffled to focus on new portfolios.

Stephanie Cadieux, formerly the minister of child and family development, will share the role of advanced education critic with Abbotsford-Mission MLA Simon Gibson.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness will be the children and families’ critic, with Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson looking at childcare.

Todd Stone used to be the transportation and infrastructure minister, but he’s now focusing on the new ministry of municipal affairs. MLAs Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee are the transportation critics.

Former finance minister Mike de Jong will remain House Leader, but MLAs Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies will concentrate on finance.

As a new ministry currently being led by the NDP’s Judy Darcy, mental health and addictions critic will be North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornthwaite.

“We will take every measure available to ensure that the NDP-Green alliance does not recklessly spend away our future and write cheques that British Columbians will have to pay with increased taxes,” Coleman said in the release.

Critics:

Advanced Education – Stephanie Cadieux and Simon Gibson

Agriculture – Norm Letnick and Ian Paton

Attorney General – Andrew Wilkinson

Liquor, Gaming and ICBC – John Yap

Children and Family Development – Laurie Throness

Childcare – Linda Larson

Citizens’ Services – Steve Thomson

Education – Mary Polak and Dan Davies

Energy and Mines – Tom Shypitka

BC Hydro – Darryl Plecas

Natural Gas and Petroleum Resources – Ellis Ross

Environment and Climate Change – Peter Milobar

Finance – Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies

Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad

Rural Development – Donna Barnett

Health – Mike Bernier and Joan Isaacs

Indigenous Relations – Dan Ashton

Jobs, Trade and Technology – Greg Kyllo and Jas Johal

Trade – Teresa Wat and Steve Thomson

Labour – John Martin

Mental Health and Addictions – Jane Thornthwaite

Municipal Affairs – Todd Stone

Housing – Sam Sullivan

Public Safety and Solicitor General – Mike Morris

Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Marvin Hunt

Tourism, Arts and Culture – Michelle Stilwell and Doug Clovechok

Transportation and Infrastructure – Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee

Small Business – Coralee Oakes