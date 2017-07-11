Barns available for wildfire evacuees

Desert Park Exhibition Society offering barn space at no cost to horse owners in the path of wildfire

The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is offering their horse stalls for free boarding to wildfire evacuees. Mark Brett/Penticton Western News

Bruce Fuller remembers all too well what it feels like when wildfire threatens your property.

The president of the Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos went through the harrowing ordeal at Rustico Farm and Cellars in August 2015 when wildfire threatened the property.

He lost a horse barn; the horses were far away, safe at another location. Two years later, he’s grateful the society he oversees can pay the favour forward.

Desert Park is offering barn space at no cost to horse owners in the path of wildfire, be they near Princeton, Ashcroft or 100 Mile House.

“If they can get their horses to us, we’ll board them,” said Fuller.

Owners do not have to pay for the stalls but would be responsible for feed and bedding. The society’s barns will also be made available for donkeys and mules.

Owners interested in boarding their horses through the wildfire risk can contact Desert Park at 250-495-8181 or email desertparkexsociety@hotmail.com.

Located in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Desert Park is a year-round multi-use recreation complex. Tthe facility is home to a 5/8 mile dirt race track, five barns with stalls to accommodate large user groups, an outdoor arena and 11 serviced RV sites.