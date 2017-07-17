$90 million fighting B.C. wildfires since April 1

There were 17 new fires started on Sunday

The province has spent $90 million on fighting 188,000 hectares of wildfires since April 1.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said 17 of those fires started on Sunday for a total of 159 currently burning in B.C.

There are 27 ‘fires of note’ and 15 of the fires are threatening communities. Almost 3,000 BC Wildfire Service staff are working to fight those fires.

“We have made progress at putting some of the smaller fires out,” said Skrepnek, although noted that the number of current burning fires will fluctuateas the BC Wildfire Service combines fires into complexes.

The fires around Williams Lake have slowed down, he noted.

Emergency Management BC deputy minister Robert Turner said that there was no update on the number of evacuees at the moment. On Sunday, there were approximately 37,000 evacuees across B.C. Evacuees have begun to show up in the Lower Mainland; currently, there are 616 at the Cloverdale Arena evacuation centre and 330 people at the Chilliwack Secondary centre.

He noted that EMBC is gearing up for a “prolonged” wildfire season.

RCMP Sgt. Annie Linteau said that 5,000 officers are helping out with the wildfire efforts and preparing for evacuation alerts to potentially turn in to orders.

“In zones where evacuation orders are in effect, we continue to provide 24/7 coverage,” said Linteau.

Notable fires:

Ashcroft Reserve – 52,600 ha. Growth mainly away from Cache Creek towards Loon Lake

Little Fort east – 3,000 ha with 30 per cent containment

Little Fort west – 565 ha with 50 per cent containment

Wildwood complex – 13,000 ha with 20 per cent containment

