A beaver on the Elk River, summer 2017. File photo. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

A battle over beavers is brewing on South Pender Island, B.C., where residents are vowing to save the animals from euthanasia.

The beavers have been building their own dams in Greenburn Lake, threatening an earthen dam constructed on part of the Gulf Island National Park Reserve, an area administered by Parks Canada.

Wendy Scholefield, a trustee with the Islands Trust, a body that protects the area, says Parks Canada put up a notice by the lake last week saying the beavers would be trapped and killed on Monday.

Scholefield says she and the other trustee for the area were also emailed about the plan, adding Parks Canada announced it without the public consultation that had been promised.

She says residents were set to stage a protest on Monday but Parks Canada put the plan on hold until the end of the week.

Nathan Cardinal, Parks Canada’s acting superintendent for the reserve, was not available for comment.

Scholefield says she and Cardinal were to discuss other options on Tuesday.

“I think people are trying to make it obvious that it’s an issue and there needs to be consultation and discussion and a better solution found rather than the quick and dirty solution that they’re proposing,” she said.

“I’m sure they had to do repair on the dam,” she said of Parks Canada’s construction of the dam starting in August 2015 to the spring of 2016.

Scholefield said water would be flowing downhill into the community if the structure was not secure enough.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder
Next story
‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Just Posted

Sold-out Social Innovation Summit in Surrey on Wednesday

Summit to focus on protecting vulnerable, engaging youth and tackling housing, poverty and addiction

Surrey/Langley area won’t have Operation Red Nose service this holiday season

Canada-wide safe-ride program looks for a new non-profit operator for next year

Cloverdale-Langley City MP announces changes to caregiver, parental benefits

New options intended to make coverage more flexibile, inclusive and easier to access

UPDATE: Surrey shed fire knocked down

Fire was near 164th and Highway 10

One person hurt in crash at Fraser Highway and 152nd Street in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the crash involved two cars, leaving one person with minor injuries

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

Man arrested after allegedly groping woman, fondling himself on bus

Nanaimo man was taken into custody in West Vancouver

Rain and wind to pummel B.C.’s south coast

Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Howe Sound will get the worst of it

Police appeal for more info on violent Stanley Park attacks

One man was killed, while a senior was left with traumatic injuries

Fraser Health to boost early-stage dementia care

The focus will be on the South Asian community in Surrey, North Delta, White Rock and Langley

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

Most Read