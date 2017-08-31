B.C. man missing from Langley may have been kidnapped

Social media posts indicate Keith Koponyas may have been taken, but RCMP aren’t sure

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Keith Koponyas who may have been kidnapped, according to Facebook posts.

The 21-year-old from Dawson Creek, was reported missing by family and was last seen in Langley on Aug. 29, said police.

A Facebook post has been put on several groups indicating that Koponyas was, in fact, kidnapped.

“They stuffed him in an SUV please bring our loved one home Keith Koponyas. We are very worried for him confronting ones who stole and destroyed his truck. They took him and he has not come home,” reads the post.

It also says he has a girlfriend and kids who miss him.

Langley RCMP said it has “not been able to confirm or refute” claims that Koponyas was taken against his will, said Cpl. Holly Largy. The investigation continues.

Koponyas is described as Caucasian, 5’6” tall, 120 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keith is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.