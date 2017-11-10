B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

B.C. is launching a drug checking pilot program that can test opioids, stimulants and other drugs for traces of fentanyl in an effort to combat the growing overdose crisis in the province.

The program includes the implementation of a new Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectrometer machine in Vancouver, which can test drugs for deadly opioids and contaminants in minutes. The machine will be used as a year-long pilot project at two supervised consumption sites in Vancouver.

Fentanyl test strips will also be made available at all supervised consumption and overdose prevention sites in B.C.

During an announcement in Vancouver Friday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy called drug checking an integral piece to preventing overdoses.

“We are expanding the piloting of drug testing right across British Columbia,” Darcy said. “This information can save a person’s life.”

More than 1,100 British Columbians have died by an overdose in the first nine months of 2017.

The stark death toll this year is expected to double the number of lives lost last year, with a growing percentage of fentanyl being found.

