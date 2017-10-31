(Associated Press)

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

A man in a rented truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring several others, police said. The driver was then shot by police after jumping out with what turned out to be two fake guns.

A police official said the attack was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attacker was taken into custody. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Police said the vehicle, a rented Home Depot truck, entered the bike path on West Street a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial and struck at least 15 people, leaving mangled bicycles behind. At least two bodies could be seen lying on the path beneath tarps.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after the truck struck several people. Another witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.

He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.

Uber driver Chen Yi said he saw a truck plow into people on a popular bike path adjacent to the West Side Highway. He said he then heard seven to eight shots and then police pointing a gun at a man kneeling on the pavement.

“I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” Yi said.

His passenger, Dmitry Metlitsky, said he also saw police standing near a man who was on his knees with his hands up, and another man bleeding on the ground nearby. He said the truck had also collided with a small school bus and one other vehicle.

Colleen Long And Jake Pearson, The Associated Press

'Red zones' keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study
TRASHED: Focusing on the strategies and numbers in Surrey's fight against illegal dumping

MAP: Best places to trick-or-treat in Surrey

Looking for the best place to trick-or-treat in Surrey? The city’s open data website has you covered

Government 'committed' to easing Surrey school crowding woes

Education minister says aim is to speed up new construction in district

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Nov. 1 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, plays, sales and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey and area

Paralympic volleyball player training for worlds

Langley’s Danielle Ellis is back from the Pan American zone games.

North Delta Centre for the Arts construction set to begin

New facility will provide over triple the hours of use the old Firehall Centre for the Arts did

Heritage rail in Cloverdale creates Halloween fun for families

It was the third year in a row they hosted a Halloween event

VIDEO: What's plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Surrey's Anne Peterson named to B.C. advisory forum on poverty

Its 27 members will help develop the province’s first poverty reduction strategy

North Delta's Tristan Jarry recalled by NHL Penguins as team motors west toward Vancouver

‘This is where I want to be,’ goaltender says following move from AHL affiliate Monday

'Red zones' keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run

Cody Bianco convicted on two counts but acquitted of impaired driving and two other charges

Finalists announced for Fraser Valley Commercial Building Awards

Winners to be awarded Thursday evening at the Cascades convention centre in downtown Langley

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

