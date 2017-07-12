Arrest made in New Westminster teen overdose

New Westminster Police are recommending charges in the case of a New Westminster teen who overdosed in May.

The 16-year-old teenage girl died after consuming what was later discovered to be MDMA. The pills taken by the girl and another teen were at first thought to have been a mix of MDMA and another drug but police testing ruled that out.

Police have arrested one suspect and are recommending charges of two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

At the time, Sgt. Jeff Scott warned against taking recreational drugs.

“There is always a risk when taking drugs and the only way of staying safe is to avoid drugs altogether,” Scott says.

– with files from The Canadian Press