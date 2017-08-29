Arrest made in Lower Mainland girl’s overdose death

A 13-year-old died after buying MDMA at a SkyTrain station in New Westminster

New Westminster Police have arrested a suspect they believe sold drugs to a 13-year-old girl who later died of an overdose.

Two teens bought MDMA, a form of ecstasy, from a dealer on July 15 at the 22nd Street SkyTrain Station, police said Tuesday.

As the pair was returning home to Port Coquitlam later that day, the 13-year-old girl went into “medical distress.” She was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital where she died of a lethal overdose of MDMA.

Officers have recommended two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance be laid against the suspect, who has not been named.

This is the second MDMA-related overdose death in New Westminster this year.

A 16-year-old girl died after consuming the drug in May. Police arrested one suspect and recommended charges trafficking a controlled substance.

“This tragic case highlights the very real risks involved in both taking these types of drugs,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “We are urging parents to talk with their kids on an ongoing basis about drug use. This is something we should all be concerned about.”

