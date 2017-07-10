Airbnb hosts open up their homes to wildfire evacuees

First responders and displaced B.C. residents can connect with a host

AirBnb is offering anyone affected or trying to help with the B.C. wildfires a place to stay.

As part of their disaster response program, the company is waiving its service fees and letting hosts know how they can help.

Our disaster response tool is now live to help those impacted by the wildfires in the BC Interior. More details: https://t.co/boRj4PUz9x — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) July 10, 2017

“Airbnb has activated our Disaster Response Program to assist residents displaced by the devastating wildfires impacting communities in the interior of British Columbia,” said AirBnb head of global disaster response and relief Kellie Bentz.

“Through our program, those in need of temporary accommodations as a result of this disaster — including emergency relief workers and volunteers — are able to connect with Airbnb hosts in the area who are opening their homes free of charge from now through July 31.”

Close to two dozen homes are already listed for free in interior B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

