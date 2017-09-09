Air quality advisory lifted in the Lower Mainland

The air quality advisory has ended in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
Regional district officials with Metro Vancouver says a shift in weather patterns has helped clear the smoky air caused by wildfire burning in U.S. and southern parts of B.C.
Environment Canada forecasts showers to continue across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley throughout the weekend.
Meanwhile, air quality in the Okanagan is currently moderate but expected to get worse into next week.
