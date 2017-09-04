Air quality advisory issued again for Metro Vancouver

An air quality advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver because of the smoke from the wildfires burning in the Interior and Washington State.
The high concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to continue until a change in weather, a statement from the regional district said Monday.
People are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activites, particularly during the mid-afternoon and early evening when ozone levels are highest.
The regional district has issued multiple warnings about the air quality this summer, which has become the worst wildfire season in B.C. on record.