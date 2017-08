The air quality advisory that has been in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for nearly two weeks has finally been cancelled.

The smokey haze from wildfires in the Interior that has blanketed the region has mostly been pushed out by a change in weather. The particulate matter in the air has dropped as a result.

Many wildfires continue to rage in B.C. and the advisory could be renewed if smoke one again moves over the Lower Mainland.

