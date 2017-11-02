Agriculture minister to speak in Surrey

Surrey farms do about $167 million in business and employ more than 3,300 workers

Did you know that more than a third of Surrey’s land — 9,290 hectares — is still in the Agricultural Land Reserve?

That’s 22,956 acres, old school.

That said, 3,035 hectares, or 7,500 acres, is considered to be not productive or under-utilized.

Still, Surrey farms do about $167 million in business and employ more than 3,300 workers.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Lana Popham is expected to discuss this and more as she lays out the government’s plan to support innovation and growth within B.C.’s agriculture industry during a free speaking event in Surrey on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Popham will be speaking at Kwantlen Polytecnic University’s Cloverdale Campus, at 5500 180 Street, starting at 6 p.m. The event will run to 8 p.m., with presentations at 7 p.m. including the presentation of Surrey’s first Agriculture Leadership Award, recognizing the outstanding achievements of a person or group yet to be revealed who has had a positive impact on the city’s agriculture industry.

