Agricultural Minister touring Surrey today

Lana Popham will tour a brewery in Bridgeview then speak at KPU

Provincial Agricultural Minister Lana Popham is in Surrey today, touring a local brewery in Bridgeview this afternoon and then speaking at Kwantlen Polytechnic Unversity’s Cloverdale campus tonight.

She’ll be touring the Central City Brewers and Distillers facility, at 11411 Bridgeview Drive, to learn about their made-in-B.C. products.

She will then speak at Kwantlen, at 5500 180th St., starting at 6 p.m. The event will run until 8 p.m. and includes the presentation of Surrey’s first Agriculture Leadership Award.

Meantime, did you know that more than a third of Surrey’s land – 9,290 hectares, or 22,956 acres – is still in the Agricultural Land Reserve and that 3,035 hectares, or 7,500 acres, is considered to be not productive or under-utilized.

Nevertheless, Surrey farms do about $167 million in business and employ more than 3,300 workers.

After touring the Brewery, Popham is set to speak at Kwantlen. The event includes the presentation of Surrey’s first Agriculture Leadership Award. Popham is expected to lay out the government’s plan to support innovation and growth within B.C.’s agriculture industry during the free Kwantlen event.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Double-decker buses to hit Metro Vancouver roads next week
Next story
Double deckers planned for Langley bus route

Just Posted

Double-decker buses to hit Metro Vancouver roads next week

Two buses will be tested on Translink’s busiest routes for a three-month pilot project

Agricultural Minister touring Surrey today

Lana Popham will tour a brewery in Bridgeview then speak at KPU

Multi-car crash on 24 Avenue slows traffic

Emergency crews on scene of South Surrey collision

Surrey’s Veterans Village, by design

Proposed new Legion building in Whalley has new look for third time in as many years

In Surrey, ‘Campground’ weaves Facebook posts into comic murder-mystery show

Lucas Myers returns to arts centre with solo show that has him playing six characters

VIDEO: War over a ‘crime-ridden’ walkway in Surrey

Residents ‘flabbergasted’ after Surrey builds wheelchair access for walkway while ignoring safety requests like lighting

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 16

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Most Read