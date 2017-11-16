Agricultural Minister touring Surrey today

Lana Popham will tour a brewery in Bridgeview then speak at KPU

Provincial Agricultural Minister Lana Popham is in Surrey today, touring a local brewery in Bridgeview this afternoon and then speaking at Kwantlen Polytechnic Unversity’s Cloverdale campus tonight.

She’ll be touring the Central City Brewers and Distillers facility, at 11411 Bridgeview Drive, to learn about their made-in-B.C. products.

She will then speak at Kwantlen, at 5500 180th St., starting at 6 p.m. The event will run until 8 p.m. and includes the presentation of Surrey’s first Agriculture Leadership Award.

Meantime, did you know that more than a third of Surrey’s land – 9,290 hectares, or 22,956 acres – is still in the Agricultural Land Reserve and that 3,035 hectares, or 7,500 acres, is considered to be not productive or under-utilized.

Nevertheless, Surrey farms do about $167 million in business and employ more than 3,300 workers.

