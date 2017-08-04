Agassiz businesswoman behind Langley benefit concert for B.C. wildfire victims

Harrison Hot Springs resident Todd Richards will perform at the Aug. 17 benefit concert for wildfire victims.

Not one to stand by and watch as news of the evacuations and loss of property continued to mount from wildfires this summer, Agassiz business owner Brenda Major decided she needed to help.

After putting a call out on Facebook asking for a venue and volunteers, she received a favourable response from Harrison Hot Springs country artist Todd Richard and B.C. Country Music Association Linda Corscadden.

“It hit me hard one night, watching the news and seeing more and more people every day being evacuated and some folks losing everything,” Richard said.

The concert will be held Aug. 17 at Gabby’s in Langley thanks to the generosity of owner Steve Gallagher. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 minimum entry donation.

Donations of any household items, non-perishable food, blankets, etc. for displaced families will be collected on concert night as well.

“Our goal is to help as many folks through donations, 50/50 draws and a huge amount of incredible silent auction items being donated by people and businesses from all over the Lower Mainland,” Major said.

Trucks supplied by Modern Tire and Towing, and Jordies Auto Rescue will accommodate the donations. All funds will be donated to the Ashcroft/Cache Creek fire department’s evacuees fund to help people affected in those areas that have lost homes and or have been evacuated.

All performers and sponsors will be donating their time and Underdog Productions will be setting up to “live stream” concert night so that firefighters and folks across Canada can watch the event live.

The benefit concert lineup includes artists five-time Country Music Award winners The Washboard Union, Chris Buck Band, Todd Richard, Karen Lee Batten, The Heels, Ken McCoy and Rollin Trainwreck.