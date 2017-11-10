Accused in court today after South Surrey shots-fired incidents

Police officers on the scene the day after a September shooting in South Surrey. (File photo)

A man facing multiple charges in connection with two shots-fired incidents that targeted the same South Surrey neighbourhood in late September made another two brief appearances in court, a week apart, last month.

Charges against 27-year-old Cameron Barton of Surrey were announced Sept. 28, in a news release that stated police believed the two incidents were related to the dial-a-dope trade.

On Sept. 23 and 24, police were dispatched to the 14700-block of 30 Avenue for reports of shots fired. The same house was hit by bullets in both incidents.

Sept. 25, police announced the arrest of five people at a home in the 15600-block of Goggs Avenue in White Rock. It was carried out with assistance from the Strike Force Target Team and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

Four of the arrested individuals were eventually released from custody, police confirmed the next day.

Barton appeared in Surrey Provincial Court by video on Oct. 20, agreeing to return by video a week later. At those proceedings, which had been scheduled as a bail hearing, Barton’s case was adjourned until today (Friday).

According to court information online, Barton is facing more than a dozen charges, including ‘unlawfully discharge a firearm,’ ‘occupying a vehicle knowing firearm, etc. present’ and ‘possess non-firearm knowing unauthorized.’